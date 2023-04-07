Steam over 14-year-old’s Theyyam performance, child rights panel takes suo motu case

April 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The act of a 14-year-old in which he ran into a blazing fire as part of an ancient ritual has raised questions on the propriety of the act, pitting rights against rituals.

The boy, a Class 8 student and member of the Malayan community of traditional Theyyam performers, donned the ‘divine’ role of Theechamundi, also called Ottakolam Theyyam, which requires him to plunge into a bonfire.

The performance was held as part of the rituals on Friday morning, the second day of the Perumkaliyattom at Chamundi Kottam at Chirakkal in Kannur. The event was highlighted in the media, as it was being organised after a gap of 45 years.

His performance, however, hit headlines after the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) refused to consider it as an act of tradition and instead saw it as a violation of the rights of a child.

Based on a newspaper report K.V. Manoj Kumar, chairman, KSCPCR, took a suo-motu case against committee convenor Suresh Varma and the child’s father, Murali Panicker.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that he had registered the case on Thursday itself and directed the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to register a complaint with the police.

The police officer served a notice to the organisers and the father but did not stop the Theyyam from being held, fearing such action might cause unrest. Mr. Manoj Kumar said he had sought a report from District Police Chief and Child Protection Officer.

The panel chief further said the commission received information that the child suffered burn injuries after the performance that would take at least three months to heal. However, it is said that Theyyam performers have the knowhow of traditional medicines that they employ to heal such wounds.

However, the child’s father said his son was not forced to perform and his name was suggested by the community to which he belonged. “It is the will of God. In today’s society this may seem against the law, but we are only practising the traditions followed for centuries by our community. The child suffered no burns or injury,” Mr. Panicker claimed.

The organisers distanced themselves from the controversy saying the decision of who should perform was taken by the people of the community of performers.

“It is not the first time that a child is performing Theyyam. This time, the performance received much attention and hence the controversy,” says Mr. Varma.

The event, howver, has opened up a debate on social media with many demanding that such rituals involving children should be stopped. Some others pointed to rituals where children were forced to take up fasting, undergo circumcision or baptising or pilgrimage to Sabarimala, and said all these abused children in the name of rituals. These were so far overlooked and now have to be debated.