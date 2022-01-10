Steady rise of COVID-19 cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

District logged 264 cases on Monday

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Alappuzha district administration and the Health Department have tightened surveillance and awareness in the district.

The daily COVID-19 caseload was hovering around 100 for the past couple of months. But the district started witnessing a steady rise in cases since last week. Between January 1 and 10, as many as 1,889 people contracted the infection. Alappuzha's daily tally crossed 200-mark for the first time in months on January 5 when it reported 232 cases.

On Monday, Alappuzha logged 264 COVID-19 cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 11.4%. Of the fresh cases, 250 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of nine others remains unknown. Four health staff and a person who came from abroad also tested positive for the disease. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 2,481.

The surge in cases comes at a time when the highly transmissible coronavirus variant Omicron is posing a threat. According to the Health Department, 21 Omicron cases have so far been reported in the district.

Officials of the Health Department urged people to strictly follow the disease prevention measures and protocols while warning lapses would result in a spike in cases. The public has been asked to avoid unnecessary journeys and gatherings. When going out, people should wear a double mask or N95 mask, use sanitiser, and ensure physical distancing. Those returning from abroad should strictly observe a seven-day mandatory quarantine. While in home quarantine, the returnees should avoid contact with other members of their family.