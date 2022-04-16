Steady rise in outbound travel from State

Lifting of air-bubble agreements has provided impetus

The lifting of air-bubble agreements has provided impetus to outbound tourism from Kerala to Europe and other popular destinations, although airfare still hovers on the higher side and not all international flights have resumed service.

Dubai and much of Europe have reopened their skies to tourists after the pandemic, even as others such as Thailand, Malaysia and a few other South-East Asian countries are yet to fully open up. The Maldives is still popular among high-spending tourists, especially honeymooners, says Riyaz U.C., Chairman of FIICI tourism committee and managing director of Spiceland Holidays.

“The ebbing away of the third wave of the pandemic, relaxation of air bubble agreements, opening up of e-visa facility to India (which in turn enables an equal number, or many more of Indians being able to fly out), lessening of airfare which had skyrocketed during the pandemic, and airlines resuming service to more countries have helped restore people’s confidence in travelling abroad, including in package tours. Likewise, interest in hosting corporate conferences abroad too has resumed and bookings demand is picking up for hosting them in South-East Asian countries for August-September,” he says.

There are many who feel airlines would have slashed fares further, but for the increase in crude oil price due to the war in Ukraine. “Lowering of airfare and frequency of flights getting back to the pre-pandemic levels hold the key to outbound travel,” says Benny Thomas, managing director of Holiday Shop, a tour agency based in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The average return airfare to the United States hovers at ₹1.30 lakh, as compared to ₹90,000 before the pandemic. In addition, the accommodation tariff has marginally increased, possibly due to weakening of the Indian currency. Still, business is slowly getting back on track. On the other side, this presents an apt opportunity for travel within the country. The record domestic tourist arrival in Kashmir during the past months is an example,” he says.

Red carpet welcome

Tour guide Rajesh P.R., who is currently accompanying a group of tourists from Kerala to Switzerland, says Europeans in general are welcoming Indians, possibly since people from many other countries are avoiding foreign travel due to the Ukraine war and the looming economic uncertainty. “In addition, one need not wear mask in most countries in Europe and the weather is pleasant,” he says.

That more number of Keralites are settling abroad and the popularity of their vlogs is yet another reason for outbound travel. Terin and his wife Kessia, who have settled in Ireland, were among those who visited Switzerland to call on their parents from Kerala who were visiting the country. “They could get visa easier in a fortnight, than we did from Ireland,” says Mr Terin.