Steady rise in COVID cases

75 fresh cases reported on Sunday, of which 61 are through contact

The district has been recording a consistent rise in COVID-19 patients with the number of fresh cases jumping to 75 on Sunday.

Among the patients, 61 are contact cases while the rest had travelled from abroad and other States. It is for the first time that the district is reporting 81% contact cases on a single day.

Most of the cases were reported from Chitara, Vettikavala, Alappad and Anchal. While Kollam reported 42% contact cases on July 17, the percentage rose to 50.9 and 81 in the next two days.

Currently, the district has 410 active cases and 8,320 persons under observation.

The district administration on Saturday declared all wards in Elamadu, Poruvazhi, Sasthamcotta, Veliyam, Anchal, Ayalamon, Yerror, Vettikavala and Sooranad South as severe containment zones [Red Colour Coded Local Self Governments].

Taking into account the spike in the case load, the district has opened COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) and ensured service of doctors and paramedical staff at the centres.

According to officials, 10,000 beds will arranged to accommodate patients in coordination with LSGs and the district is prepared to face any emergency situation.

Under surveillance

The entire coastline of Kollam is under surveillance and strict restrictions were imposed at many parts after several contacts of two fish vendors tested positive this week.

Ban on fishing

The district administration also banned marine fishing, and around 100 markets in Kollam were closed to control the contact cases.

The Health Department is also closely monitoring all the migrant labourers after 14 persons from Tamil Nadu tested positive on Saturday.

Two recoveries were also reported in the district on Sunday.