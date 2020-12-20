Steady flow of tourists into Kollam district

Domestic tourists throng destinations

After a long lull induced by the pandemic, the tourism sector in the district is seeing a steady inflow of domestic visitors which is expected to swell in the coming days.

While the Tourism Department has opened all major destinations, private operators have announced discounted rates and a range of special packages to attract the festival crowd.

“We are slowly bouncing back though it will take time for the sector to revive completely. At present we have no foreign tourists, but there has been a considerable surge in the number of domestic travellers. Tourists have adapted to the new normal and COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed in all places,” says a DTPC official. The Department had resumed its packages to backwater destinations like Munroe Thuruthu and currently DTPC boats are operating up to four services a day to the island.

“While Adventure Park and the beaches have a steady crowd, the newly-opened centre at Malamel and Sambranikodi are also attracting a lot of visitors. Similarly, Thenmala Eco-tourism centre and Jatayu Earth’s Centre have come alive after the break,” she adds.

According to private tour operators, the situation started changing in December with hotels and resorts getting enquiries for Christmas and New Year eve.

For those operating houseboats and homestays, the festival season is the last hope.

“We had nearly zero income during the last nine months. and Since tourists are slowly coming back, we have made elaborate arrangements to host them with all the initial amenities,” says Vishwam, homestay owner.

Even before December the eco-tourism destinations under Forest Department in the district were witnessing a spike in the number of enquiries.

At present Palaruvi is the only destination that is not completely opened for tourists due to the ongoing renovation works.