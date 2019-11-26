Staying awake for justice to Walayar victims

On December 2, a group of around a dozen people led by social commentator M.N. Karassery will gather at the Muthalakkulam ground in Kozhikode and camp there for the next 24 hours.

Titled ‘Unarnnirippu samaram’ or a strike staged by being awake all the time, the agitation will seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of two Dalit girls at Walayar in Palakkad district two years ago.

Lapses in inquiry

“Those little girls were raped, killed and hanged, but the culprits have escaped legal action. The incident is slowly fading away from public memory. We should not let the people forget it like that,” Mr. Karassery told the media here on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the State government itself had admitted the lapses in the police inquiry in the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Karassery claimed that the existing legal structures had failed to ensure justice for those who were not rich and influential.

Scoring over

“Both the ruling and the Opposition parties are using the case just to score over one another and for vote bank politics,” he alleged.

Mr. Karassery, however, claimed that the organisers did not consider that the CBI had effectively investigated all the cases it had been assigned.

“The agency has succeeded in arresting the culprits at least in some cases, such as the fake encounter in which Naxalite leader A. Varghese was killed,” he said.

“The government is yet to take action against the culprits in the case...As the mother of the victims has sought a CBI probe, we are supporting her demand,” he added.

Protest

The protest would begin at 10 a.m. and a Dalit girl would be invited to light a candle as a symbolic gesture. The event is being organised by Kozhikode-based Mathethara Samajam.