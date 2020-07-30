Staying afloat in gushing Manimala for 40 km

A 68-year-old woman found drifting in the flooded Manimala river was rescued by villagers at Kuttoor, near Thiruvalla, on Thursday.
The woman, Omana Surendran from Kavumpady in Manimala, reportedly slipped and fell into the flooded river early Thursday. A passer-by found the woman clinging to a bunch of bamboo plants and drifting along the swollen river near the railway over-bridge at Kuttoor around 9.45 a.m. He passed on the information to his friends at Kuttoor junction, about a kilometre downstream. In the next 20 minutes, villages blocked the bamboo cluster at Thondara bridge in Kuttoor and rescued the woman. By then, she had covered a distance of around 40 km from Manimala to Kuttoor.
She was conscious and gave her son’s telephone number to the local people. The villagers rushed her to the Thiruvalla taluk hospital and her son, Rajesh, reached there by noon. She said she accidentally fell in the river in the morning and managed to stay afloat by holding on to the bamboo plants.
Her son took her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. Her condition is stated to be stable.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath