Stay on govt. order extended till July 8

KOCHI

30 June 2021 18:36 IST

Allowing private hospitals to fix room rent for COVID-19 patients

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended till July 8 its interim order suspending the operation of a new government order allowing private hospitals to fix on their own room rents for COVID-19 patients.

The Bench comprising Justice Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath extended the order as the government sought 10 days’ time to hold more discussions with the representatives of the Kerala Private Hospitals Association.

The court passed the order on a petition by Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to review the earlier High Court directive to the State government to fix treatment charges in private hospitals.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleaders submitted that it wanted breathing time to come up with a fresh order. It was still holding talks with representatives of the hospitals’ association.

During the hearing, the court orally observed that it did not want to control the charges being levied by the private hospitals for COVID treatment. But the court would like the government to ensure that the unsavoury practice of profiteering by private hospitals was not allowed in the State.

The court was dealing with the life of hapless persons infested with COVID-19. It could not allow private hospitals to fleece such patients. There were instances of patients being slapped with bills of ₹ 8-9 lakh for COVID-19 treatment.

The court posted the case for July 8 for further hearing.