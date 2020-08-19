Status of ICT equipment given to schools to be ascertained

The Director of General Education has directed education officers to ascertain the status of information and communications technology (ICT) equipment provided by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to schools. Education officers have been asked to conduct audio/videoconferences with school head teachers in the presence of KITE representatives for the same.
The school have been remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KITE had given directions to the schools on preserving the equipment and preparing a report. Schools were also told to use the equipment for the benefit of students who did not have access to facilities for the First Bell digital classes conducted by the General Education Department.
Findings of the school survey/audit held by KITE last year will also be looked into.
Survey
Arrangements have been made for the head teachers to log in to online applications (www.schoolsurvey.in) where details of the equipment such as their number and other information have to be entered and for officials to visit schools for inspecting them, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath has said.
KITE had made available laptops, projectors, television, printer, webcam, DSLR cameras, speakers, and so on to 16,026 schools in the State during the holidays.
