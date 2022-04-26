Statistical data on economic status important: Minister

Statistical data on financial status is important for the government to plan future development and ensure financial stability, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Inaugurating the Idukki taluk statistical office at Kattappana on Tuesday, the Minister said it was opened on the suggestion of creating taluk level statistical offices as part of the 100 days programme of the State government. He said it would help in getting the data of economic status in different spheres and in micro-level planning of development programmes.

The office aimed at collecting the data on financial status and keeping it in records. It will provide the base for future economic planning.

With the five taluks linked to the taluk statistical offices, the work pressure would be reduced, he said, adding the economic status would be available from the grama panchayat level to the State level.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, visited the statistical office. District Collector Sheeba George and Economic Status Data Department assistant director Lathakumari among others attended the function.