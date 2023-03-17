ADVERTISEMENT

Station masters seek Mangaluru-Rameswaram train

March 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asha P.G., All India Station Masters Association Palakkad Division secretary | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The All India Station Masters Association (AISMA), Palakkad division, has asked the Railway authorities to start the proposed train from Mangaluru to Rameswaram soon.

Pointing out that there is no direct train to Rameswaram, a prominent pilgrimage tourism destination in South India, the station masters raised the demand at their 52 nd annual general body meeting held at Kanhangad on Wednesday.

The AISMA said that the Kannur-Coimbatore Express badly needed to increase its coaches considering the heavy rush of passengers. It said that at least four more coaches should be added to Kannur-Coimbatore Express. It also demanded that a train from Mangaluru to Palakkad be operated to help passengers get connection for Palakkad-Chennai Express (22652). This daily Express via Palani leaves Palakkad at 4.10 p.m. and reaches Chennai Central at 4.05 a.m. the next day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AISMA demanded that Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express and Kochi-Kannur Intercity Express be extended to Kasaragod. The station masters also said that sufficient number of personnel be posted for round-the-clock functioning of the information centre at Kasaragod railway station.

AISMA national president P. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the meeting. Former secretary general U. John Vincent Kumar delivered the keynote address. Central and zonal leaders R.K. Unnikrishnan, Rakamanikam Palani, Vijayan Valiyapurayil, E.K. Babu, Gokul Varma Raja, T. Vinu, and Jayesh Shankar spoke.

The meeting elected Asha P.G., Kanhangad station superintendent, as the AISMA divisional secretary. She is the first woman to hold the post in Southern Railway. V.C. Satheeshan, Mangaluru Central station superintendent, was elected president and P.I. Ummar, Shoranur station superintendent, the finance secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US