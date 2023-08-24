Static display of fighter aircraft at Shanghumughom on Saturday

August 24, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Air Command (SAC) will organise a static display of its aircraft and systems and a performance by the Air Force Band at Shangumugham on Saturday. The events are being organised to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command. Both events are open to the general public.

The static display, which will be open to the public from 4.30 p.m. onwards, will feature various aircraft and equipment, including Su-30 MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Sarang, Avro aircraft, Rohini Radar, and the Garud Special Forces team.

The event will showcase the command’s role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The Brahmos Aerospace Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, also will display its equipment at the show.

Visitors must produce a photo-affixed identity card to enter the static display area. No bags are allowed. However, women’s hand bags and wallets are permitted subject to a security check, a defence spokesperson said.

A performance by the No. 09 Air Force Band will begin on the Shanghumughom beach at 6.30 p.m. on the same day. The SAC has planned it as a special Onam gift.

The events are designed to highlight the prowess of the Indian Air Force and to motivate the youth to join it.

