HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Static display of fighter aircraft at Shanghumughom on Saturday

August 24, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Air Command (SAC) will organise a static display of its aircraft and systems and a performance by the Air Force Band at Shangumugham on Saturday. The events are being organised to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command. Both events are open to the general public.

The static display, which will be open to the public from 4.30 p.m. onwards, will feature various aircraft and equipment, including Su-30 MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Sarang, Avro aircraft, Rohini Radar, and the Garud Special Forces team.

The event will showcase the command’s role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The Brahmos Aerospace Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, also will display its equipment at the show.

Visitors must produce a photo-affixed identity card to enter the static display area. No bags are allowed. However, women’s hand bags and wallets are permitted subject to a security check, a defence spokesperson said.

A performance by the No. 09 Air Force Band will begin on the Shanghumughom beach at 6.30 p.m. on the same day. The SAC has planned it as a special Onam gift.

The events are designed to highlight the prowess of the Indian Air Force and to motivate the youth to join it.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.