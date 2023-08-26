Static display at Shanghumugham draws crowds

August 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A static display of aircraft and systems organised by the Southern Air Command (SAC) at its Shanghumugham facility drew hundreds of visitors on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command. The static display, opened to the public in the evening, featured a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter, Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Sarang, Avro aircraft, the Garud Special Forces team and various equipment including the Rohini radar.

The Brahmos Aerospace Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, also displayed their equipment at the show.

Winners of a quiz competition conducted for students at the district level also got an opportunity to fly aboard a powered hang glider of the IAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

A performamce by the Air Force Band was organised on the Shanghumugham beach as part of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.