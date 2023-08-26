ADVERTISEMENT

Static display at Shanghumugham draws crowds

August 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors file past a fighter aircraft at the static display organised by the IAF’s Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday:

A static display of aircraft and systems organised by the Southern Air Command (SAC) at its Shanghumugham facility drew hundreds of visitors on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command. The static display, opened to the public in the evening, featured a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter, Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Sarang, Avro aircraft, the Garud Special Forces team and various equipment including the Rohini radar.

The Brahmos Aerospace Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, also displayed their equipment at the show.

Winners of a quiz competition conducted for students at the district level also got an opportunity to fly aboard a powered hang glider of the IAF.

A performamce by the Air Force Band was organised on the Shanghumugham beach as part of the event.

