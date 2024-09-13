Statewide raids on pet shops, pharmacies selling vet medicines

Enforcement officials of the State Drugs Control department conducted raids across the State on pet shops and pharmacies selling veterinary medicines following reports that veterinary antibiotics in Schedule H and H1 category are being sold to farms and animal feed merchants indiscriminately, without following norms. The drive is named Operation Vet-biotic.

Officials conducted raids on 73 institutions and found that growth hormones are given to poultry and other domestic animals for faster growth and veterinary antibiotics are used in large quantities for mixing in animal feeds.

The Drugs Control office has now initiated action against two pharmacies which had stocked and sold antibiotics without sufficient drug licence. They have also seized drugs worth ₹1.28 lakh. Legal measures have been initiated against two drug firms which were stocking animal feed supplements manufactured without proper drug licence and which were found to contain antibiotics. Antibiotic-laden animal feed supplements worth ₹1,04,728 were also seized by officials.

Samples sent to labs

The samples of medicines and antibiotic-laden animal feed supplements have been collected from these shops and sent to the drug testing laboratories of the Drugs Control department at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam for quality control tests.

The Health department said that it had been taking stringent measures to prevent antibiotic abuse and that the sale of antibiotics had dropped significantly in the State after the Drugs Control department began cracking down on shops selling antibiotics without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

However, the drugs control officials had found that antibiotics were being given indiscriminately to domestic animals without prescription from veterinary doctors, which prompted the Operation Vet-biotic.

Dangerous for humans

This was necessary as indiscriminate use of antibiotics in animals can lead to antibiotic residues entering the human consumption chain through milk and meat and this can have dangerous consequences.