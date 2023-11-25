ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide ‘padayatra’ gets warm welcome

November 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A Statewide ‘padayatra’ being taken out by the Joint Council State committee was given receptions at various places in the district on Saturday.

Speaking at the meetings Joint Council chairman K. Shanavas Khan and general secretary Jayachandran Kallingal called to intensify the fight against the Union government’s policies that were detrimental to federalism.

The foot march, which began from Kasaragod on November 1, raising demands such as withdrawal of the contributory pension scheme and corruption-free civil service system, will end in Thiruvananthapuram on December 7

