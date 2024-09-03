Statewide convention of coconut farmers concludes at Vaikom

The 100th convention of coconut farmers in Kerala organised by the Kerala Congress in collaboration with the Kerala Karshaka Union concluded at Vaikom on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party chairman P.J. Joseph inaugurated the valedictory session. Thomas Unniyadan, State coordinator of the event, presided. Kerala Congress working chairman P.C .Thomas and MLA, Mons Joseph were also in attendance. The event was preceded by a march of coconut farmers at the venue.

This convention marked the culmination of a series of similar gatherings across 71 Assembly constituencies in the State. Over the course of these events, which began on September 2 of last year, 891 coconut farmers were honoured for their contributions. The conventions also featured discussions and lectures on the importance of coconut farming and various resolutions were adopted

According to the organisers, this State-wide initiative was designed to draw attention to the challenges faced by coconut farmers and to urge the State and Central governments to address their concerns, which have long been overlooked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.