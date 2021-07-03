State’s TPR continues to hover around 10-11%

12,456 new cases of COVID-19 reported

The State reported 12,456 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 1,19,897 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

There is no change in the test positivity rate (TPR), which continued to hover around 10-11% since the past two weeks or more. On Saturday, the TPR registered was 10.39%.

The State’s active case pool - 1,03,567 - continues to stagnate around one lakh and shows no sign of dipping. On Saturday, there were 12,515 recoveries.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 13,640 with 135 deaths, which occurred in the past few days, added to the official list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals increased to 2,282, taking the total number of patients now being treated in various hospitals to 24,437.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, dropped to 2,080. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 769.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 29,61,584 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,640, Thrissur 1,450, Ernakulam 1,296, Thiruvananthapuram 1,113, Palakkad 1,094, Kollam 1,092, Kozhikode 1,091, Alappuzha 743, Kasaragod 682, Kannur 675, Kottayam 570, Pathanamthitta 415, Wayanad 328 and Idukki 267.