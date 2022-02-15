State’s total caseload dips by 20,000

11,776 new cases and 32,027 recoveries reported

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala on Tuesday, registered 11,776 new COVID-19 cases when 71,411 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool dropped from 1,44,384 cases on Monday to 1,23,825 on Tuesday. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 32,027. About 4.6% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Tuesday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State declined to 5,622. New hospital admissions on the day was 950.

ICU occupancy is on a steady decline .The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Monday dipped further from 975 to 915. The ventilator occupancy also decreased significantly from 270 to 236.

On Tuesday, the State declared 174 COVID deaths, of which 20 occurred within the last 24 hours and 154 were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 130 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 62,681 and its cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,28,148 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,141 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,440, Kottayam 1,231, Kollam 1,015, Kozhikode 998, Thrissur 926, Alappuzha 754, Pathanamthitta 654, Idukki 584, Malappuram 557, Palakkad 552, Kannur 514, Wayanad 301, and Kasaragod 109 cases.