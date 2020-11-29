State’s total case burden nears 6 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram

29 November 2020 23:29 IST

5,643 cases, 27 deaths reported on Sunday

The cumulative COVID-19 case burden of Kerala is poised to cross the six-lakh mark, at 5,99,600 cases, with the State reporting 5,643 new cases on Sunday when 49,775 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate in the State continues to be in the 9-11% range and in fact went up slightly to 11.34% on Sunday. More recoveries than new cases were reported on Sunday with 5,861 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the State.

The active caseload of the State now stands at 64,589 cases. So far, 5,32,658 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

The COVID-19 toll of the State rose to 2,223 when another 27 deaths were added to the official list on Sunday. Thrissur accounted for six of these deaths, Kottayam five, Alappuzha and Ernakulam, four each, Malappuram three, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram two each and Wayanad, one.

Official figures cite the number of COVID patients who are critically ill and being treated in ICUs in the State as 841, with 222 of them requiring ventilator support.

Source untraced

Of the 5,643 new cases reported on Sunday, 5,556 cases are locally acquired infections, with just 87 cases linked to a travel history outside the State. No epidemiological link was found in the case of 571 infections. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 34.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported 851 cases, Malappuram 721, Thrissur 525, Ernakulam 512, Kollam 426, Kottayam, 399, Palakkad 394, Alappuzha 381, Thiruvananthapuram 370, Kannur 277, Idukki 274, Pathanamthitta 244, Wayanad 147, and Kasaragod 122 cases.