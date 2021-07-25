State’s tally up by 17,466

Thiruvananthapuram

25 July 2021 21:03 IST

Toll crosses 16,000 as per govt. records

The State’s COVID-19 case graph registered 17,466 new cases on Sunday when 1,42,008 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 12.3%.

The State’s active case pool is also rising steeply in accordance with the rise in daily new cases and on Sunday had 1,40,276 patients. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 15,247.

Advertising

Advertising

66 more deaths

COVID-19 deaths are rising again and the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State crossed 16,000 on Sunday and now stands at 16,035, when the State added 66 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals rose to 2,397. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID has remained more or less steady around 25,000 for weeks and on Sunday rose slightly to 26,228.

Total ICU admissions was 1,918, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 732 on the day. These figures have not changed substantially in weeks.

The cumulative case burden is 32,71,530 cases.

Malappuram tops chart

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,684 cases, Kozhikode 2,379, Thrissur, 2,190, Ernakulam 1,687, Palakkad 1,552, Kollam 1,263, Thiruvananthapuram 1, 222, Alappuzha 914, Kannur 884, Kottayam 833, Kasaragod 644, Pathanamthitta 478, Wayanad 383 and Idukki 353 cases.