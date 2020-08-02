State’s tally crosses 25,000 with 1,169 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

02 August 2020 21:06 IST

The State’s official COVID-19 case tally reached 25,911 on Sunday, with the reporting of 1,169 new cases.

With 688 recoveries reported on the same day, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across districts is 11,342.

Of the 1,169 new cases, 1,031 cases are locally acquired infections, indicating the intensity of community transmission of COVID-19 in the State. In 56 of these cases, authorities have not been able to pinpoint a source of infection.

These cases include the infections reported in 29 health-care workers also.

One death in Thiruvananthapuram was confirmed as due to COVID-19 and included in the official death toll, which now stands at 82. Though there are other deaths reported, these will be included in the official list only after re-confirmation at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha,

The total number of recoveries reported in the State now is 14,467.

The situation in Thiruvananthapuram continues to be grave, with the new cases being reported daily climbing further to 377 on Sunday. All cases except three are locally acquired infections. The district also tops when it comes to the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals at 3,472.

On Sunday Ernakulam reported 128 cases, Malappuram (126), Kasaragod (113), Kottayam (70), Kollam (69), Thrissur (58), Kozhikode (50), Idukki (42), Alappuzha and Palakkad (38 each), Pathanamthitta (25), Wayanad (19) and Kannur (16).

The number of people currently under quarantine is over 1.45 lakhs, of whom, 10,604 with mild COVID-like symptoms are isolated in hospitals across districts.

The State tested 22,028 samples in the last 24 hours.

The number of areas designated as hotspots now is 497.