State’s stringent stand against communalism angers Centre, says CM

November 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Union government is unhappy with the Kerala government because of the State’s stringent stand against communalism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a large gathering at the Government Higher Secondary School ground at Mankada on November 29 evening, Mr. Vijayan reiterated that Kerala was a victim of strong discrimination by the Centre.

“Those having scant respect for secular values are ruling at the Centre. As Kerala supports secularism, the Centre is denying the rights of people of Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Centre had adopted an anti-national stand in the Palestine issue. “The State government never faltered in adopting anti-imperialist stand,” he said.

Ministers K. Rajan, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and R. Bindu spoke and Higher Education Council member K.K. Damodaran presided.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all sections irrespective of party politics for the State’s development. Addressing a gathering at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School ground at Manjeri, he said that those who loved the government’s activities and the State’s development were coming forward in large groups to attend the Navakerala Sadas.

Organising committee chairman T.K. Hamza presided over the function. Ministers V. Vasavan, Roshy Augustine, and P. Prasad spoke. According to Mr. Vasavan, boycotting the Navakerala Sadas was like challenging people.

“The future projects of the State are being discussed at the Navakerala Sadas,” he said, adding that Kerala was a model for the country in all fields.

Apart from Manjeri and Mankada, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues addressed people at Malappuram and Kondotty on the third day of the Navakerala Sadas in Malappuram district.

The moving Cabinet covered Tirur, Tanur, Tavanur, Ponnani, Vallikkunnu, Tirurangadi, Kottakkal, Vengara, Malappuram, Manjeri, Mankada and Kondotty constituencies by evening.

The constituencies of Wandoor, Nilambur, Eranad, and Perinthalmanna will be covered on November 30, the last day in the district.