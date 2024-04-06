ADVERTISEMENT

State’s stance firm on NCERT textbook revision: Sivankutty

April 06, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

NCERT is trying to wipe out historical truths from school textbooks by removing references to the Babri Masjid demolition and Muslims killed in the Gujarat riots, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The State is firm on its stance on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropping portions from its school textbooks in the latest round of revisions, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The NCERT is trying to wipe out historical truths from school textbooks by removing references to the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya and Muslims killed in the Gujarat riots among others, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Earlier too, the NCERT had made major changes to its Science, Social Science, History, and Political Science textbooks. Kerala had responded to these deletions by bringing out additional textbooks that contained these dropped portions.

Kerala’s stance was that students should understand facts through studies. The State had made it clear that it would not accept distorted history or science. It would continue to stick to that position, the Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

