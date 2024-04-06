GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

State’s stance firm on NCERT textbook revision: Sivankutty

NCERT is trying to wipe out historical truths from school textbooks by removing references to the Babri Masjid demolition and Muslims killed in the Gujarat riots, says the Minister

April 06, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State is firm on its stance on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropping portions from its school textbooks in the latest round of revisions, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The NCERT is trying to wipe out historical truths from school textbooks by removing references to the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya and Muslims killed in the Gujarat riots among others, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Earlier too, the NCERT had made major changes to its Science, Social Science, History, and Political Science textbooks. Kerala had responded to these deletions by bringing out additional textbooks that contained these dropped portions.

Kerala’s stance was that students should understand facts through studies. The State had made it clear that it would not accept distorted history or science. It would continue to stick to that position, the Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.