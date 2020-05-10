Kerala

State’s revival plans hinge on PM’s conference today

Restoration of limited public transport may be sought

Kerala’s next stage of SARS-CoV-2 containment strategy and plans for economic revival will pivot on the outcome of the video conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on Monday.

The third phase of the lockdown will end on May 17. The meeting is likely to take a call on restoring limited public transport within low-risk zones, opening up the retail sector with adequate social distancing safeguards and making COVID-19 testing more widespread.

Air, rail travel

Officials said inter-State travel and restoration of domestic flights and rail travel might not be immediate.

The Centre and States appear inclined to impose a less restrictive partial lockdown, interspersed with mandatory holidays and strict 24-hour clampdowns on mobility, in the fourth phase.

The conference is also likely to deliberate measures to avoid industrial accidents like Vizag gas leak that claimed many lives in Andhra Pradesh.

The epidemic has not ebbed, and an estimated 130 districts remained in the red zone category. Free inter-State movement of people could pose a risk to public health.

As a precursor of the crucial meeting, Chief Secretary Tom Jose conferred with the Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday by video link.

Officials said Kerala had laid the groundwork for the conclave in advance. Mr. Jose had reportedly conveyed to the Centre the State’s plan to restart the economy without allowing its containment measures to backslide.

Package sought

Kerala had also sought a package to help it overcome the drag and inertia precipitated by the lockdown in critical sectors such as retail, travel and tourism, industrial production and construction.

It had sought the Centre’s permission to issue sovereign bonds to raise money from the open market, a two per cent increase in its borrowing limit, GST compensation and an extension of the RBI moratorium on the repayment of loans.

Kerala had told the Centre that non-resident Keralites’ remittances had plummeted and the State anticipated an influx of blue-collar workers displaced by the economic downturn in the Gulf countries. It has requested banks to extend low-interest relief loans to small businesses and Gulf returnees.

The State had also sought 6,42,000 tonnes of food grains to keep storage levels at optimum level and cargo trains to ferry harvest, including fruits and vegetables, from production centres to markets in Kerala.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 8:51:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/states-revival-plans-hinge-on-pms-conference-today/article31551501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY