State’s revenue deficit touches ₹19,465 crore

The revenue deficit of the State has climbed up to ₹19,465 crore owing to a host of reasons, including a fall in the goods and services tax (GST) collections; slowing down of the economy; and slashing of the Central allocation, putting a tremendous strain on the finances of the government.

The ‘serious concern’ of the State owing to the increasing deficit was conveyed to the legislators by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Assembly on Tuesday during the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Budget for the financial year 2019-2020. “All other States face a similar situation and the development initiative has not been hit by the mounting revenue deficit,” Dr. Issac told the House.

The Centre has slashed ₹6,645 crore from the sanctioned assistance for various Centrally funded projects. “We were expecting that the State will be spared. The Centre has informed us that the State’s request for further financial assistance in the wake of the floods and landslips cannot be considered,” he said. The State’s share from the 42% of the divisible pool of tax revenue collected by the Centre towards Corporate Tax and GST will be less by ₹5,370 crore.

Dr. Isaac said the Finance Department had estimated that the tax collection would be lesser by ₹5,623 crore this fiscal in the State than the Budget estimate. The growth in GST collection is 7%, Excise duty 7%, and Stamp Duty, 3 % while the Motor Vehicle Tax has recorded a negative growth of 6%. The non-tax revenue in the State has been pegged at ₹1,825 crore.

The Finance Minister said firefighting measures had been launched to improve tax collection in the months ahead. Exclusive wings are working in the Taxes department looking after GST and VAT arrears. Scanners and surveillance cameras are being installed at check-posts to check the e-way bill of vehicles bringing goods. Software is being developed to check tax evasion, and section-wise inspection of accounts has begun in the State.

Projects to go on

The Left Democratic Front government had anticipated the crisis and had gone for a stimulus package well in advance and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded projects worth ₹50,000 crore will go on.

Dr. Isaac said the State did not expect much from the Finance Commission. Later, the House passed the Supplementary demands by voice vote after the Congress-led Opposition boycotted the proceedings over the refusal of inquiry into the corruption charges levelled against the Transgrid project.