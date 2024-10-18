State’s request for additional assistance from  NDRF for Wayanad is under process, Centre tells HC

The Union government on Friday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the recommendations by a Sub Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) headed by the Union Home Secretary on the additional assistance sought by the State government from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is under the consideration of a high level committee.

The submission was made by additional solicitor general A.R.L. Sundaresan when a suo motu case relating to prevention and management of natural disasters registered following the Wayanad landslides came up for hearing before the Bench.

He submitted that the report submitted by the central team which had visited Wayanad landslide areas following the request of the State government for additional financial assistance was considered by the SC-NEC in its meeting held on October 1. The recommendations of the SC-NEC are being placed before the high level committee for consideration, in accordance with the laid down procedure for determining additional assistance from the NDRF.

The Centre in a statement said that the State government has been allotted ₹388.00 crore (₹291.20 crore as Centre’s share plus ₹96.80 as State’s share) for the year 2024-25 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). In the aftermath of the landslides at Wayanad, Centre has released both the instalments of Central share of SDRF in advance, amounting to ₹145.60 crore each on July 31 and October 1 respectively. In addition, Principal Accountant General (A and E), Kerala, has reported a balance of ₹394.99 crore in its SDRF account, as on 31st March, 2024. As such, an amount of ₹782.99 crore (₹291.20 crore as Central share plus ₹96.80 crore as State share plus ₹394.99 crore as balance on 31.03.2024) is available in the SDRF account of the State for management of necessary relief measures in the affected areas.

‘No need to wait’

During the hearing, the court asked the State government to start using the amount remaining in the SDRF for providing relief to those affected by the landslides. The court orally observed that the State government need not wait for the additional assistance and it could start using the amount in the SDRF account. The additional assistance from the NDRF would come eventually as it was under the process.

When amicus curiae and senior counsel Ranjith Thampan submitted that the Centre’s statement did not say anything about the waiver of the bank loans taken by the survivors of the landslides, the court asked the Centre to clarify on the issue. A decision on loans was necessary as those affected were mostly farmers, the court added.