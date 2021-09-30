States reports 15,914 new cases, 16,758 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

30 September 2021 20:52 IST

Kerala chalked up 15,914 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 1,03,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has declined to 1,42,529 patients, with 16,758 patients recovering on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 12% of the active cases are in hospitals or COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

Advertising

Advertising

The State continue to register a significant number of COVID deaths even when all other indicators seem to be coming down. The case fatality now stands at 25,087 with the State adding 122 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Thursday.

ICU occupancy has been showing a consistent downward trend. The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 1,923 on Thursday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 832.

On Thursday, the number of patients admitted to hospitals came down to 1,204, while less than 20,000 patients in all – 18,883 patients – are currently in hospitals with moderate or severe infection.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 46, 80, 858 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,332 cases, followed by Thrissur 1,918, Thiruvananthapuram 1,855, Kozhikode 1,360, Kottayam 1,259, Alappuzha 1,120, Kollam 1,078, Malappuram 942, Palakkad 888, Pathanamthitta 872, Kannur 799, Idukki 662, Wayanad 566, and Kasaragod 263 cases.