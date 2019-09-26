Kerala’s rail corridor identified for privatisation

The 214-km railway line from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam in the State figures in the 28 railway corridors in the country identified for roping in private players for train operations.

The busy corridor of the railway network of the State has figured in the corridors identified as per the Ministry’s 100-day plan to privatise train operations.

The Railways had already given the operations of two of its luxurious Tejas express trains to Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) between Lucknow-New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

The move comes at a time when the State is pushing for the 531.45 km semi high speed railway line from Kochuveli to Kasaragod on cost-sharing basis with the Railways.

The inter-city expresses operating in Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam are the prime target of the Railways for handing over to the private players.

The identified key corridors and the way forward will figure in the Friday’s meeting convened by the Railway Board in New Delhi to discuss privatisation of train operations.

The principal chief operations manager of six zonal Railways, including Southern Railway, had been asked to submit details of existing operations in the identified corridors under their jurisdiction.

Bidding process

The private operators are to be identified through a bidding process and the selected operators will have the right to fix and collect fares on the trains they operate based on a concession agreement to be inked between the ministry and the private party.

The Railways will lease out the locomotive and the rakes to the selected operator.

Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, Shirish Kumar Sinha said it will take time for the implementation of the scheme although Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam line has been identified by the Railways to rope in private player.

Welcoming the move of the Railways, the zonal railway consultative committee member P. Krishnakumar said the private players’ entry for operating train services should not be at the cost of the existing facilities and trains.

“Commuters will welcome the improved amenities and train services if they are provided by the private player in other parts of the world,” he said.