State’s public education system making a difference: CM

June 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lauded the positive impact of the State’s public education system on young minds.

Inaugurating the State-level Pravesanotsavam to mark the start of the new academic year at GLPB School, Malayinkeezhu, here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the changes in the public education environment had brought about new energy not only in the host school but also those elsewhere. This change was clearly visible, and it was the reason there was a celebratory mood across the State on Pravesanotsavam day, he said.

Schools were becoming smart. The government had pumped in crores to refurbish school infrastructure, be it buildings or seating for students, to create a good learning environment for students. Schools had labs, libraries and other facilities such as smart classrooms. Textbooks and uniforms were reaching students in time. Changes were taking place on the academic front too. This reflected the care and importance that the government attached to the public education system. Efforts should be made to improve further to achieve international standards, he said.

The transformation taking place had made the shift to online education easy during COVID-19. Creating facilities for online education in houses, even those in interior tribal settlements, had been taken up by the government along with wholehearted support of the people, he said.

Back in 2016, nearly 5 lakh children had quit the public education system. Now though, the changes in the public education system had created an interest in such schools among students and parents. More than double the number of those who had left these schools had taken admission in them in the past seven years, he pointed out.

He urged students to consciously stay away from bad influence in society.. Drug abuse was one evil that could destroy the future generation of the State. It warped one’s thinking and robbed a person of their humanity. It was important to remain alert against it and wipe it out. Teachers had a huge rule in guiding students and inculcating in them a sense of social responsibility, he said.

Welcoming students reaching schools for the first time, the Chief Minister distributed bags and study material to them and dedicated the new school building to the people.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who presided over the function released the academic calendar for the 2023-24 session.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil released the Madhura Malayalam, Ganitha Rasam, and Kuttikootam handbooks on the occasion.

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, released the Hello English -Kids Library Book Series. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar was the chief guest. General Education Principal Secretary Rani George and Director of General Education Shanavas S. were present.

More than 3 lakh students joined class 1 as schools reopened on a festive note after the summer break. Music, dance, gifts, and sweets were arranged to welcome students. In all, 38.33 lakh primary and high school students and nearly five lakh Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students attended the Pravesanotsavam events.

