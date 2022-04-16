State’s power requirement to go up in 2022-23: CEA report

State would need 28,204 MU whereas the projected availability is 26,550 MU

Electricity demand forecasts for Kerala for the current fiscal illustrate the importance of energy conservation and stepping up internal generation capability.

The Resource Adequacy Plan and Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has pegged Kerala's electrical energy requirement during 2022-23 at 28,204 million units (MU). The projected energy availability is 26,550 MU, which leaves a 5.9% deficit.

The southern State can expect a peak demand of 4568 megawatts (MW) during the fiscal, the report said.

During 2021-22, the actual energy requirement in Kerala was a little short of what was anticipated in the LGBR for that financial year. Against an anticipated 28,085 MU, actual requirement stood at 26,612 MU.

Power availability from operational generating stations, fuel availability and anticipated water availability at hydro-electric stations have been studied for preparing the report, which looks at the anticipated power supply position for the entire country. The all-India requirement during 2022-23 is pegged at 1,505,198 MU, and that of the southern region, consisting of five States including Kerala and one union territory, at 387,024 MU.

''The monthly power requirement for all States/ UTs in terms of peak demand and energy requirement have been assessed considering the past trend and have been finalised in consultation with the power utilities concerned. To meet the anticipated energy requirement and peak demand, the availability has been worked out in consultation with power utilities in accordance with tied up generation capacity for the year 2022-23,'' the report noted.

Data with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the State power utility, indicate that electrical energy consumption has been steadily rising in the State. Actual consumption in recent years were as follows; 2018-19 (21750.25 MU), 2019-20 (23058.91 MU) and 2020-21 (22504.32 MU). 2020-21 saw a reduction in energy sales of KSEB due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KSEB has observed in its Capital Investment Plan filed before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission that, ''the demand of power in the State is increasing at an alarming rate whereas the capacity addition is disproportionate to the rate of increase of demand.'' Daily average consumption in Kerala ranges between 80-85 MU, of which internal generation accounts for 25-30 MU. The balance is made up of imports from central generating stations, long-term agreements and purchases via power exchanges.

Kerala is expected to add to its domestic power generation capability in 2022-23 through a slew of hydel and solar initiatives. The Power Department has announced that four delayed hydel projects - 60 MW Pallivasal extension scheme, 24 MW Poringalkuthu, 40 MW Thottiyar and 24 MW Bhoothathankettu - will be completed in 2022.