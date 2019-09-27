Kerala’s needs will be addressed: Railway GM John Thomas

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas has assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that steps will be taken to address the needs of the railway network and grievances of the State in consultation with the Ministry of Railways.

Mr. Thomas, who took over as the General Manager last week, gave this assurance when he called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the railway development in the State.

The Chief Minister brought to his attention the State’s interest in rolling out the Semi High Speed Rail Corridor from Kochuveli to Kasaragod with the participation and cost sharing of Railways and sought the support of the General Manager for getting the clearance. The need for making the Thalassery-Mysuru railway line a reality was also taken up by Mr. Vijayan.

The State’s demand for making the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Rajdhani express a daily train, a Shatabdi express service from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram Central and back and more trains to Bengalaru was taken up by the Chief Minister.