State’s justifications for tax levys in Budget are lame: Union Minister

February 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that the allegations raised by the Chief Minister against the Centre to justify the huge tax burden newly imposed on the people are a blatant lie and that the Centre has been giving what is due to the State.

The fact that the 15th Finance Commission changed its guidelines based on the 2011 Census and that it affected all States was something known to Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan. When the guidelines changed, one of the States to suffer the worst was the BJP-ruled Karnataka and one of the States which made gains was Tamil Nadu.

It was thus wrong to accuse the Centre of pursuing political vendetta.

It was the Centre’s responsibility to guard States from falling into the debt trap and none can blame the Centre for preventing Kerala from taking huge loans in the name of KIIFB, he said.

The 2022 report by the Reserve Bank of India had made it very clear that Kerala was in a debt trap and the Chief Minister was fooling himself by claiming that the State’s finances were in a better state.

Mr. Muraleedharan also said that unlike what the CM claimed, a chunk of the tax revenue collected by the State was not spent on development and that the people were very aware of the wasteful expenditure indulged in by the government.