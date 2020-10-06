State’s housing project for migrant workers

Thiruvananthapuram

06 October 2020 21:18 IST

Workers will be able to stay in these buildings by paying low rents

The State government has come up with the ‘Guest-worker friendly residences in Kerala’ project to ensure clean and safe accommodation for migrant workers in the State. Workers will be able to stay in these buildings by paying low rents.

The Labour Department will implementing the completely web-based project as part of the government’s 100-day action plan.

The accommodation will have 6.5-sq.mt floor area, kitchen, common toilet, and veranda. Buildings with space for indoor games will be given priority. There will be facilities for those living with families.

The project will be piloted at Payippad in Kottayam, Bangladesh Colony in Ernakulam, and Pattambi in Palakkad districts.

The project will be implemented in association with owners of rental accommodation and local self-government institutions and monitored by the Labour Commissioner. Applications will be received online after details of the owners are collected. The migrant workers can select the ones suitable to them from the list of rental accommodations published on the Labour Department website. The rental charges will be decided later.