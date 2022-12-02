  1. EPaper
State’s first transit home inaugurated in Kollam

Aim is to accommodate foreign nationals stranded in the State for various reasons

December 02, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

It is the responsibility of society to ensure the welfare and protection of the marginalised people, said Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu here on Friday.

She was inaugurating the State’s first transit home to accommodate foreign nationals who have stayed in the country after the expiry of their passport or visa, those who have been released from jail after serving a sentence, or persons on parole.

“The purpose of transit homes is to systematically rehabilitate foreign nationals stranded in the State due to various reasons. These centres will ensure shelter for foreign nationals with all the infrastructure as per law. We have also taken steps to build a new home,” she said.

20 persons at a time

A total of 20 persons can be accommodated at the a five-room, two-storey facility on the Kottiyam-Mayyanad road. The Social Justice department is in charge of managing the centre. M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function while Deputy Collector G. Nirmal Kumar, Additional SP Soni Oommen Koshi, Mayyanad grama panchayat president J. Shahida and district panchayat member S. Selvi were present. 

