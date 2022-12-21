State’s first smart mobile composting unit inaugurated

December 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said that the waste management issues in Kerala will be eliminated by 2026 making the State completely garbage free. He was inaugurating the first smart mobile composting unit in the State jointly launched by Suchitwa Mission and the Kerala Mission at Pallithottam.

He added that such innovative ideas of treating organic waste at the source are commendable and the smart mobile composting unit will be much useful in places struggling to treat waste at source. The smart mobile composting unit is an innovative concept that scientifically treats waste from auditoriums and large catering centres and turns it into manure. The unit can process up to 500 kg of waste per hour and convert it into manure.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the function while deputy mayor Kollam Madhu, standing committee heads and officials were also present.