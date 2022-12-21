  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State’s first smart mobile composting unit inaugurated

December 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said that the waste management issues in Kerala will be eliminated by 2026 making the State completely garbage free. He was inaugurating the first smart mobile composting unit in the State jointly launched by Suchitwa Mission and the Kerala Mission at Pallithottam.

He added that such innovative ideas of treating organic waste at the source are commendable and the smart mobile composting unit will be much useful in places struggling to treat waste at source. The smart mobile composting unit is an innovative concept that scientifically treats waste from auditoriums and large catering centres and turns it into manure. The unit can process up to 500 kg of waste per hour and convert it into manure.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the function while deputy mayor Kollam Madhu, standing committee heads and officials were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.