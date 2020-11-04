State’s first Kabaddi institute to open today

75-lakh project with world-class facilities is set up at Kalluvathukkal

Kerala’s first Kabaddi institute, one of the innovative projects completed by Kollam district panchayat, will start functioning at Kalluvathukkal from November 5.

It is the first time that a local body has come up with an institute to train students in Kabaddi. Minister for Industry and Sports E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate the institute and G.S. Jayalal, MLA, will hand over the keys.

The 75-lakh project with world-class facilities would provide scientific training to talented students, said district panchayt president C. Radhamani. An innovative project launched in the 2018-19 financial year, high school and higher secondary students will be trained at the institute. “The objective is to help students qualify for national and international tournaments,” she said.

The institute at the Kalluvathukkal Panchayat High School has been constructed in a way to conduct all types of matches, including national tournaments. “All the equipment required for the institute, including mats, training ladder, skipping rope, muscle relaxers, treadmill and hurdles, have been bought and a trainer has been appointed,” she said.

The panchayat will also provide refreshment for students. The institute will start training sessions after COVID-19 restrictions are over and students from both government and private schools can avail themselves of the facility. “In the first phase, training sessions will be held four days a week and in future hostel facility will also be provided to the students,” she said.

The district panchayat had earlier opened a boxing academy at the Government Higher Secondary School, Perinad, for school students as another innovative project. The academy with roofed boxing ring and gallery is equipped with quality boxing gear, including gloves, head guards, punching gloves and punching pads.

“The first batch of students who underwent training at the boxing academy had emerged as winners in State school games.” High School and Plus Two students from all parts of the district can join the facilities for boxing and kabddi training.

The classes are free and the students will be selected through a screening. “Through these initiatives, we plan to identify real talents, provide scientific training and offer them all the support to become champions in the respective fields,” said Ms. Radhamani.