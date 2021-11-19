State’s first high-tech ration shop to open today

The modernised ration shop owned by Kadmpuzha Moosa is set to create history when Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurates it on Saturday afternoon.

Customers don’t have to stand in queues, they can rest in a room and enjoy TV shows and music

It looks like the reception counter of a modern office or hospital. People used to buying goods from ration shops in the State will stop for a while before approaching this counter. Yes, it is a modernised ration shop at Kadampuzha.

The ration shop (ARD number 168) owned by Kadmpuzha Moosa, working president of the Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association (KSRRDA), is set to create history when Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurates the modernised ration shop on Saturday afternoon.

“You will not have to go into a congested room any more for billing and collecting your ration goods. You can buy your ration enjoying the high-tech facility,” said Mr. Moosa. According to him, it will be the first high-tech ration shop in the State.

Digital screen

The first thing welcoming a customer at the 4,000-sq-ft ration shop will be a sanitiser machine functioning with a sensor. The first counter will offer computerised billing. Prices and stock details will be displayed on a large digital screen. The customers will not have to stand in long queues. They can rest in a room and enjoy their favourite TV shows and music.

“Gone are the days when we used to suck out liquids like kerosene and oil from large cans. Instead, we will be using a sensor-aided mechanism in which a customer will have to place their can or bottle under a tap. The kerosene allotted to them will be poured automatically into their bottle or can. Everything will be automated,” said Mr. Moosa, explaining the functioning of the high-tech ration shop.

When the goods are weighed, customers can see the quantity details on a digital screen kept outside. “The technology and facilities have been available to us for long. Then why not apply it to our ration shops? Ration shops don’t have to be the same,” said Mr. Moosa.

Sayed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA of Kottakkal, will preside over the inaugural function. Kurukkoli Moideen, MLA of Tirur, will be the chief guest. Kadampuzha panchayat president Sajna, district panchayat member Moorkkath Hamza, KSRRDA State president Mohammed Ali and leaders of various trade and civic organisations are expected to attend.