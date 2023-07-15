State’s first exclusive Kathakali museum to come up on Pampa’s banks

July 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

An array of splendid life-size statues of Kathakali characters, divided and identified with the colour coding of facial make up and costume, will provide an extravagant spectacle against a minimal setting. Given close by will be a detailed narrative on the costume traditions and the subtle adjustments in weight and shape, which are mapped onto the facial features of each performer.

These works – along with several other treasures that shed a light into the tradition of Kathakali will go on show when the State’s first exclusive museum for the dance--drama will open its doors on the banks of the Pampa at Ayroor, Pathanamthitta next year. To be established at a cost of ₹1.5 crore under the `Destination Challenge’ of the Kerala government, the museum is coming up at a river-side property donated by the Pathanamthitta Kathakali club.

According to Ambily Prabhakaran, president of the local body, the Tourism department will allot ₹50 lakh towards the project while the remaining amount will have to be mobilised by the panchayat. Having prepared a detailed project report, the local body is now awaiting a technical sanction to kick-start the construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project report has been prepared by the Aranmula Vastu Vidya Gurukulam and steps are being initiated to obtain financial assistance from the District and Block Panchayats and also from the Asset Development Funds of legislators and MPs,’’, said Ms. Prabhakaran.

The idea of creating the museum here was conceived in consideration of the rich tradition of Ayroor as a hub of artists in the Thekkan Chitta (Southern School) of the art form and its high Kathakali literacy rate. One of the villages in the local body has recently officially rechristened itself as Kathakali Gramam while the panchayat has initiated a continuing education programme on Kathakali signs in all lower primary schools within its limits.

V.R. Vimal Raj, secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali Club that spearheads the art movement at Ayroor said the three - storey museum will comprise a display of the Kathakali kalaris, facial make up, tapestry, ornaments and various musical instruments.

“It will look to entertain and amuse, as much as inform visitors about a rich tradition that spans centuries. Live performances too will be staged with the help of advanced technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality,’’ he explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.