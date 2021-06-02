State’s epidemic curve set for long plateau

Thiruvananthapuram

02 June 2021 21:28 IST

19,661 new cases as test positivity rate dips to 15.3%

With new COVID-19 cases reported daily in the State stabilising around 20,000 post-lockdown, the epidemic curve in the State seems set for a long plateau.

Kerala reported 19,661 new cases on Wednesday, when 1,28,525 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate has dipped to 15.3%.

On Wednesday, the active case pool came down to 1,92,165 patients, with 29,708 recoveries.

Death toll

The State added 213 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday – the highest figure till date – taking the cumulative fatalities the State to 9,222.

With the daily decrease in new cases, it is a matter of great relief that hospitalisations and ICU occupancy in the State is finally beginning to show signs of dipping.

From an average of 3,500 hospitalisations daily in the State, the number has now come down below 3,000 for the past four days.

On Wednesday, new hospital admissions numbered 2,840. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infections in hospitals in the State also showed a reduction and dipped to 36,782.

ICU admissions

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals together has come down to 3,699, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support went up to 1,490.

The active case pool is dwindling rapidly in all districts. Malappuram and Ernakulam, which had over 50,000 patients in the active case poll now have 38,892 and 28,088 patients respectively.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the active case pool has come down to 14,633. Hospitalisations have also come down in the district but still it has 5,805 patients with moderate or serious infection in hospitals.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 25,66,000.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,380, Malappuram 2,346, Ernakulam 2,325, Palakkad 2,117, Kollam 1,906, Alappuzha 1,758, Kozhikode 1,513, Thrissur 1,401, Idukki 917, Kottayam 846, Kannur 746, Pathanamthitta 638, Kasaragod 461 and Wayanad 307 cases.