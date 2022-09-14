State’s entrepreneurial effort reaping fruits: Minister

Industries department organises two-day Yuva boot camp

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 14, 2022 18:02 IST

The talents of the younger generation should be used effectively in the industries and commerce sector, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Yuva Boot Camp organised by the Industries department and the Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development.

Mr. Rajeeve said the State government's projects to transform young job seekers into job givers were attaining fruition. The several startups emerging from the college campuses were a sign of this. The government also planned to start various clubs in educational institutions to promote entrepreneurship, he said.

A total of 39 teams of selected student entrepreneurs from various districts are participating in the boot camp. An expo of products manufactured by the entrepreneurs and sessions on student and youth entrepreneurship are being organised as part of the camp. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the awards for the best new ventures at the valedictory function to be held on Thursday.

