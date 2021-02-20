State’s digital university opens today

KUDSIT offers PG programmes, research in digital technologies through five schools

The Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology (KUDSIT) will be inaugurated at Technocity, Mangalapuram, near here, on February 20, marking a major step in the State’s effort to position itself as a hub of higher learning in new age technologies.

The university has been set up by upgrading the two-decade old Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IIITM-K). It will offer postgraduate programmes and research in various facets of digital technologies through five schools of knowledge, namely School of Computer Science and Engineering; School of Digital Sciences; School of Electronic Systems and Automation; School of Informatics; and School of Digital Humanities and Liberal Arts.

Specialised centres

Each school will offer master level programmes in computer science, informatics, applied electronics and humanities with specialisation to suit the needs of the new age industry. Specialised centres in areas like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Big Data analytics, Biocomputing and Geospatial analytics will be established later in collaboration with academic, research and industry bodies.

The university will also focus on re-skilling existing human resources in the State through short-term programmes as well as long-term diploma courses.

Residential scholars

Located on the Technocity campus, the first phase of the university has been completed with an academic and a hostel block. Once fully developed, it will provide education to 1,200 residential scholars.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the university and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the digital university, will unveil the university plaque on the occasion.