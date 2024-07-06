State’s digital education model worthy of emulation: UNICEF study

Kerala’s public edtech model is a model not only for other States in the country, but also for middle-income and developed countries, a recent UNICEF India study has said.

The study ‘Empowering adolescents with future-ready skills – the inspiring story of Little KITEs’ was released here on Saturday.

The study focusses on the Little KITEs programme, believed to be the largest ICT student network in the country. The programme, implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) across 2,174 high schools in the State, equips students with future-ready skills that help develop the inclination towards inquiry, imagination, and inclusion, and is aligned with UNICEF’s Life Skills Framework and its Global Framework on Transferable Skills.

The KITE-led edtech model, without relying on profit-driven vendors, is both scalable and adaptable, says the study.

The Little KITEs initiative is contributing to the State’s transformation into a knowledge society and economy, fostering creativity and problem-solving skills among children. Importantly, it has addressed the under-representation of girls in STEM disciplines.

Selection of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) over proprietary software for Little KITEs has technological, economic, social and pedagogical benefits. Kerala saved ₹3,000 crore by using open-source software, the report says.

The programme has attracted students from private schools to enrol in public schools, the study notes. It also mentions the collaboration with Finland for adapting Little KITEs model to schools in that country.

The UNICEF study recommends expanding Little KITEs to the higher secondary level, and associating with local bodies through community projects to facilitate higher investment in public education.

The report notes deployment of 9,000 robotic kits and AI/IoT training as part of Little KITEs, thereby empowering students to work independently. KITE is also training 80,000 schoolteachers in AI.

General Education Principal Secretary Rani George received the study report from UNICEF India education specialist Pramila Manoharan in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

