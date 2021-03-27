State’s development projects funded by Centre: Nadda

BJP president J. P. Nadda taking part in a roadshow as part of the poll campaign of A. N. Radhakrishnan, NDA candidate in Manalur constituency, on Saturday.

Thrissur

27 March 2021 20:06 IST

LDF government has hurt the religious sentiments of Sabarimala devotees: BJP president

All major development projects in Kerala have been funded by the Centre, BJP president J. P. Nadda has said.

He was addressing people at Vadanappally on Saturday during a roadshow as a part of the poll campaign of A. N. Radhakrishnan, NDA candidate in Manalur constituency.

“Whether it is the GAIL pipeline project, expansion of Cochin Refineries, National Highway projects or Kanyakumari-Mumbai Economic Corridor project, the major chunk of funds have come from the Central government. During the UPA regime, the 13th Finance Commission allotted ₹45,000 crore to Kerala. But the 14th Finance Commission at the time of Narendra Modi gave ₹2 lakh crore for Kerala,” Mr. Nadda noted.

The LDF government had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sabarimala devotees. “When BJP men and women were being thrashed by the police for holding protests over the Sabarimala issue, the UDF leaders and workers were doing only lip service. It was the BJP who stood by the believers,” he added.

Gold smuggling case during LDF rule and the solar scam during the UDF regime were blots on Kerala’s reputation at the national and international level, Mr. Nadda said.

“Kerala people are educated. However, the youth in the State had to leave their place in search of jobs due to the inefficiency of both the LDF and UDF, who ruled the State for the past six decades. So, people should vote for the BJP if you want development,” he said.

Lotus will bloom in Manalur and several other constituencies in the State this time, he said. Muhammed Nahas, who was the UDF candidate of Kaipamangalam in 2016, joined the BJP during the event.

A. N. Radhakrishnan, BJP national spokesperson G. K. Agarwal, BJP Manalur segment president Sudheesh Menothuparambil, Mahila Morcha leader Rema Devi among others took part in the event.