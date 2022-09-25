State’s debt burden doubled under LDF rule: Nadda

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 25, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is taking the State to a major debt trap, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda has said.

Addressing a meeting of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Manthri Anna Yojna at Kottayam on Sunday, Mr. Nadda said the government was trying to create a situation where the State would be plunged into a debt trap. “The overall debt of the State has almost doubled under their rule,’’ he said.

The BJP president hit out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led government for its alleged involvement in various corruption cases as well as in the gold scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, even the office of the Chief Minister was not out of the frame of corruption. The heat of gold smuggling scam had reached the Chief Minister’s office.

Mr. Nadda criticised the LDF government for its failure in checking the rising drug menace, fringe elements, lawlessness and attacks on the BJP workers. ``Our workers have been murdered and marginalised consistently. I salute my workers who have been working day and night despite of all these and are going forward. In a democracy, there is no place for violence,’’ he said, amidst a loud round of applause.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP vice-president A.P. Abdulla Kutty, BJP’s newly-appointed Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, BJP State president K. Surendran, and former Union Minister K.J. Alphons were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app