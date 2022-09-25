State’s debt burden doubled under LDF rule: Nadda

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is taking the State to a major debt trap, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda has said.

Addressing a meeting of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Manthri Anna Yojna at Kottayam on Sunday, Mr. Nadda said the government was trying to create a situation where the State would be plunged into a debt trap. “The overall debt of the State has almost doubled under their rule,’’ he said.

The BJP president hit out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led government for its alleged involvement in various corruption cases as well as in the gold scam.

According to him, even the office of the Chief Minister was not out of the frame of corruption. The heat of gold smuggling scam had reached the Chief Minister’s office.

Mr. Nadda criticised the LDF government for its failure in checking the rising drug menace, fringe elements, lawlessness and attacks on the BJP workers. ``Our workers have been murdered and marginalised consistently. I salute my workers who have been working day and night despite of all these and are going forward. In a democracy, there is no place for violence,’’ he said, amidst a loud round of applause.

BJP vice-president A.P. Abdulla Kutty, BJP’s newly-appointed Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, BJP State president K. Surendran, and former Union Minister K.J. Alphons were present.