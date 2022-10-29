State’s daughter, who lost her family in landslip, fulfils her parents’ dream

Gopika who lost her parents in the Pettimudi landslip has gained admission to MBBS in Palakkad Government Medical College

Gopika who lost her parents in the Pettimudi landslip has gained admission to MBBS in Palakkad Government Medical College

G. Gopika has been battling demons day in and out since August 6, 2020. On that day, the parents of the 18-year-old, P. Ganeshan and Thankam, were killed in the landslip at Pettimudi.

The first few months had been extremely agonising for her. But she never let the feeling overshadow the desire to fulfil her parents’ dream to see her in a white coat with stethoscope around her neck.

There were many odds to deal with but she would not give up, and only a couple of years later, she has gained admission to MBBS at Government Medical College, Palakkad.

Gopika says she put in her heart and soul to clear the medical entrance examination and now feels on top of the world. “It was my second attempt, and I owe this achievement completely to my teachers, who have been compassionate towards me,” she says.

Having completed Plus Two from Thiruvananthapuram last year, Gopika was offered free admission to an entrance coaching institute at Pala, Kottayam. Driven by her parents’ ambition, she was quite focussed and steadfast in her studies.

George Thomas Palookunnel, director of the Brilliant Study Centre, Pala, says Gopika was determined in her studies. “After coming to know about her, we engaged a couple of teachers to take care of her. The girl put up a brave fight against all odds and was ranked 77 in the Scheduled Caste category,” he says.

Gopika and her elder sister G. Hemalatha, an undergraduate student in Botany, were in Thiruvananthapuram when a massive landslip struck their residence on the Pettimudi hill in Munnar. As many as 24 of those killed in the tragedy belonged to their family. After the tragedy, the Kerala government had declared Gopika as the adopted daughter of the State.

Having completed her admission formalities, Gopika is slated to leave for Pettimudi next week after a gap of almost a year-and-a-half. “It is at Pettimudi where my roots lie and once I pass out of college, I wish to offer my service at a place such as my village,” she says.