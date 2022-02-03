State’s COVID graph dips

42,677 test positive, 50,821 recover

The State’s COVID-19 case graph which had been at a plateau, reporting around 50,000 cases daily for the past one week, dipped on Thursday, with the State reporting 42,677 cases when 1,14,610 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalisations dipped for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State declining to 11,121 (this was 11,439 on Wednesday). New hospital admissions on the day stood at 1,144.

The active case pool also fell from 3,77,823 to 3,69,073 cases on Thursday, with the 50,821 recovering from the disease on the day

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Thursday stood at 1,427. The ventilator occupancy stood at 365.

On Thursday, the State declared 160 COVID deaths, of which 36 occurred within the last 24 hours and 124 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours

The State also added 441 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 56,701.

The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 61,72,432.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 7,055 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 5,264, Kottayam 4,303, Kollam 3,633, Pathanamthitta 3,385, Thrissur 3,186, Alappuzha 3,010, Kozhikode 2,891, Malappuram 2,380, Palakkad 1,972, Idukki 1,710, Kannur 1,670, Wayanad 1,504 and Kasaragod 714.